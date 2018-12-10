Banner Elk’s Saturday Night Christmas Parade and Festivities Finishes Up Before Snowstorm Hit

Published Monday, December 10, 2018 at 12:48 pm

The snowstorm held off just long enough for Banner Elk to have their Christmas Parade Saturday night followed by some Christmas cheer in the Tate-Evans Park. Crowds gathered along Main Street for the parade procession with floats and lots of candy for the kids. Santa Claus’s float traveled to Tate-Evans Park where Santa took his place in his chair to greet kids and to listen what they wanted for Christmas. The miniature train had a large line of families waiting for a turn for a ride through the park. “Every year we try to make A Small Town Christmas a little bigger and a little better,” says organizer Jo-Ann McMurray of the Banner Elk Chamber. “It’s an old-fashioned, small-town Christmas. It reminds me of how nice Christmas was when I was growing up and how much we all looked forward to it.”

Todd Bush sent us pictures from Friday night’s festivities in the Corner on Main Park with caroling and the lighting of a 15-foot tree from Elk River Evergreens.

