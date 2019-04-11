Banner Elk Mayor Shares Updates From the Latest Town Council Meeting

Published Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 2:36 pm

Note: Banner Elk Mayor Brenda Lyerly will be providing the High Country Press with news and updates on projects in Banner Elk. This week, Mayor Lyerly provided us with a news updates from the most recent Banner Elk Town Council Meeting.

The Banner Elk Town Council held its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Banner Elk Town Hall. A special presentation was made by Police Chief Kevin Hodges to Officer Scott Wilkerson with a certificate recognizing the Officer for meeting the requirements of the Intermediate Law Enforcement Certification Program. Chief Hodges acknowledged Officer Wilkerson for all his hard work and the many hours he has devoted to earning this certification.

A Public Hearing was held for an annexation request by William and Elaine Burns. The property is located along Highway 194 East. The request was unanimously passed by the Council.

Water Quality Labs’ petition for annexation was presented to Town Council and the Clerk was instructed to certify the petition.

In last month’s meeting, representatives from the High Country ABC Store approached the Town about some pending legislation and the need to voice their opposition to the negative effects it could have for the Town of Banner Elk, Village of Sugar Mountain and the Town of Seven Devils. Two resolutions in opposition of the proposed legislation were approved by the Council.

In other news, a resolution was passed declaring May National Bike Month. Two budget amendments were also passed.

Staff reports included the following:

Historic Banner Elk School (HBES) reviewed the rates for rental of the facilities and grounds. A small increase was proposed considering the improvements that have been made, the amount of time and money that has gone into these projects and access to the facility.

The event schedule for 2020 for the HBES was discussed but no vote was taken.

The Historic Banner Elk School’s annual golf classic is scheduled for Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Beech Mountain Club.

The High Country Municipal Association’s next meeting will be at the Banner Elk Town Hall on April 11, 2019 at 5:30 pm.

