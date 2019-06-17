Banner Elk Community Yard Sale Raises Money to Benefit Historic Banner Elk School

Published Monday, June 17, 2019 at 3:10 pm

They bought tablespaces and they donated gently used treasures. Then they came to the giant Banner Elk Community Yard Sale on June 15—all to support the Historic Banner Elk School.

Sponsored jointly by the Rotary Club of Avery County and the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce, supporters were up with the birds in pursuit of high sales and special bargains.

“Many items ranging from household goods to furniture were donated by town businesses, groups and individuals to help raise money for the Historic Banner Elk School,” according to the chamber’s Allen Bolick.

Bolick noted that visitors also had the opportunity to tour the school “to see all the renovations that have been made to the school.” The Book Exchange, Ensemble Stage, the BE Artists Gallery, and a variety of small businesses occupy the building. Mayland Community College also provides programming in several renovated classrooms.

The Rotary Club of Avery County “recognizes the Historic Banner Elk School building and grounds are a highly visible community center creating goodwill throughout Avery County and beyond,” according to Rotarian Judy Nye. “Rotary supports the efforts of the dedicated volunteers responsible for the renovation and maintenance of the facility,” she said.

The Historic Banner Elk School was built in 1939 as a WPA project during the Great Depression and the stone building served as an elementary school for 71 years. The Town of Banner Elk agreed to purchase the Historic Banner Elk School from Avery County in September of 2014.

The main reasons that Banner Elk chose to purchase the school grounds were to preserve the historic site for future generations, expand much needed parking for the downtown business community, promote and sustain its tourism economy by providing a convenient and beautiful central area for festivals, fairs, and other cultural events, and enhance the appearance and character of downtown Banner Elk through complimentary uses of this space. Located on 5.390 acres in downtown Banner Elk, the property sits next to Tate-Evans Municipal Park and the Town of Banner Elk Greenway trail.

