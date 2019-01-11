Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce Holds Annual Members Dinner on January 9

Published Friday, January 11, 2019 at 11:09 am

The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce had a great turnout on Wednesday, January 9 for the Annual Members Dinner at Stonewalls Restaurant in downtown Banner Elk.

Paul and Susie O’Connell were the recipients of the Chamber’s Person of the Year Award. Dick Larson of Feeding Avery Families, Trey Oakley of Williams YMCA, and Gary Smith of Ensemble Stage all related moving stories of how the O’Connell’s have invaluably contributed to their organizations and our local community.

Susie O’Connell stated “Paul and I are sincerely honored for the recognition given to us. Our hope is to continue helping with the development and advancement of the Banner Elk community.”

Thanks to Stonewalls Restaurant for serving a superb meal and Bill Stevenson for providing the music for the event.

The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce is located on 100 Main Street at the streetlight in downtown Banner Elk, North Carolina and is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Summer) and 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Winter). For more information, please call 828-898-8395, email [email protected] or visit us on the Web https://bannerelk.org/.

