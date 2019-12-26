Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce Donates Funds Collected at Inaugural Polar Plunge

Published Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 3:01 pm

Banner Elk Chamber President Jo-Ann McMurray announced the donation of funds collected at inaugural Polar Plunge to Banner Elk Fire Chief Tyler Burr.

Pictured here from left to right are Megan Lewis, Joseph Silver, Tyler Burr, Jo-Ann McMurray, Carol Seitz and JC Steinbaugh.

The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce is located on 100 Main Street at the streetlight in downtown Banner Elk and is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Summer) and 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Winter).

For more information, please call 828-898-8395, email [email protected] or visit us on the Web https://bannerelk.org/.

