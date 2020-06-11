Banner Elk Chamber Announces that Chamber Sponsored Summer 2020 Events and 2020 After Hours Have Been Canceled

Published Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 9:54 am

Due to COVID-19 concerns, all Chamber-sponsored* Summer 2020 events and the remaining 2020 After Hours have been canceled. These include:

Family Fun Fourth of July Parade and Festival

Summer Concerts in the Park series

Community Yard Sale

June through November 2020 After Hours member networking events

A decision regarding the Small Town Christmas weekend will be made as the time draws near.

*Please note that other local events may still take place; check with those event sponsors and hosts for accurate information.

The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce is located on 100 Main Street at the streetlight in downtown Banner Elk, North Carolina. Summer 2020 operating hours are 11:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, based upon volunteer availability. For more information, please call 828-898-8395, email [email protected] or visit us on the Web https://bannerelk.org/.