Banner Elk Chamber Announces Some Canceled Summer Concerts and Events Due to COVID-19

Out of an abundance of caution during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce has canceled the following summer 2020 events:

First three summer concerts: 6/25/20 – Soul Benefactor 7/2/20 – Baby Black 7/9/20 – Tanya & The Roadrunnerz Band

Annual Family Fun Fourth Festival activities (excluding parade, TBD) including the following concerts: Clock Worx Extraordinaires



Summer Concerts in the Park: The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce has canceled the first three Thursday night concerts (event dates: June 25, July 2, and July 9) in our Concerts in the Park summer series. We hope that the remainder of the concert season will go on as scheduled. However, the decision to proceed with the remaining concerts has not yet been made. Like everyone else, we are waiting to see how the reopening of Avery County evolves. It is virtually impossible to maintain social distancing at our current concert location (Tate-Evans Park) and accommodate the expected number of concert spectators that we typically have at our Thursday night concerts. The Chamber wants to be a responsible participant in the reopening of Avery County and will follow reopening guidelines.

Family Fun Fourth of July Festival (excluding Parade, TBD): A decision regarding the Family Fun Fourth of July parade has not yet been made. All other Chamber-sponsored Independence Day festivities have been canceled.