Pictures of the Banner Elk 4th July Parade: Another Successful Year

The Banner Elk Fourth of July Parade, one of the most sensational Fourth of July celebrations in the High Country, was absolutely packed yesterday.

Jim Swinkola, a member of the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk, says that, “There were more people in Banner Elk than I’ve ever seen except for Woolly Worm Festival. There were thousands and thousands, going from infants to those who were over 80 years old, lining the street on both sides of Main Street.”

Swinkola excitedly described the variety of performers in the parade, including people on bicycles, people carrying banners, and people pushing strollers that carried either babies or small dogs. Everything was so festive, and Swinkola says that, “The weather was perfect, the mood was joyous.”

He also joked that, “Every kid had to walk away with enough candy to make his dentist a very very rich person.”

The Kiwanis Club was honored with being the Grand Marshalls of the parade, and Swinkola explains that, “It was a thrill. We were very very fortunate to have a number of the original charter members in the lead convertible…It was quite an honor…and the members of the Kiwanis Club could not be more pleased.”

The parade was organized by the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce, and Swinkola says that, “It was a great event for Banner Elk. If folks missed it this year, they should mark their calendars and come to Banner Elk next year, because it will be even bigger and even better.”

