Banff Mountain Film Festival Adds Additional Screening of the World Tour on March 19

Due to popular demand, the organizers of The Banff Mountain Film Festival in Boone, NC are announcing an additional screening of the World Tour on Thursday, March 19 at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are on sale for ASU Students only on Tuesday, January 28 and will go on sale for ASU Students and the general public on Wednesday, January 29. All ticket sales are in person only at the Schaefer Center Box Office.

The Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21 tickets are sold out. The Thursday, March 19 event is completely different from the Friday and Saturday screenings, and organizers are thrilled to be able to offer an additional public screening for the Boone audience. All screenings start at 7:30 pm. This year, local organizers are celebrating 24 years of the World Tour coming to Boone, NC. For 44 years, the Banff Film Festival has been inspiring audiences by showcasing the world’s best films highlighting mountain adventure, culture, and the environment.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival – a program of The Banff Centre – is the largest and one of the most prestigious, mountain film festivals in the world. The Banff Film Festival screenings in Boone, presented at the Schaefer Center on the Appalachian State University campus, have become one of the largest in North America.

With stops planned in over 1,000 communities and 35 countries across the globe, this year’s tour features a collection of the most inspiring mountain adventure, culture, and environmental films from the festival.

Local tour hosts like Appalachian State University’s Outdoor Programs choose the program from the best of over 400 films submitted to the Banff Film Festival in November. After tickets for the Friday and Saturday screenings sold so quickly this year, local organizers decided that it was time to offer a third public screening. Three completely different screenings will be shown on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. “We will highlight award-winning mountain films each night that combine elements of mountain adventure, culture, and the environment, and are thrilled to be offering it to more people this year than ever before”, states Outdoor Programs.

“The Banff Film Festival is highly anticipated every spring underscoring how strongly this festival is supported in the High Country. Our community has embraced the themes, characters, and stunning places that the World Tour brings to us every year and I think our audience will be very pleased with the quality, diversity, creativity, and passion the films highlight.”

For more information on this year’s events, check the official festival website at www.op.appstate.edu/banff for updates.

Tickets are available at the Schaefer Center Box Office for the general public starting on Wednesday, January 29 at 9:00 am. If any tickets remain by the end of the week, we will begin on-line ticket sales at that time. Tickets are $8 for ASU Students (with ASU ID) and $15 for all others. We are not accepting any phone sales.

Presenting Partners for the event this year include Footsloggers, ASU Geological and Environmental Sciences, VPC Builders, and new this year, Western Carolina Eye Associates.

