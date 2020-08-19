Banff Film Festival Tentatively Re-Scheduled for Fall In-Person is Canceled; Refunds Available Through September 25

Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:17 am

By Harley Nefe

The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival 44th World Tour event that was originally scheduled for March 2020 and canceled due to COVID-19, was tentatively re-scheduled to be screened in-person this fall. However, organizers of the event have decided to cancel the re-scheduled event that was to take place in September 2020.

The Banff Film Festival is an international film competition and annual presentation of short films and documentaries about mountain culture, sports and the environment.

“While we explored almost every option including outdoor venues, there is just too much uncertainty with the pandemic,” wrote Rich Campbell, associate director of University Recreation, in an email.

The original cancellation announcement of the Banff Film Festival took place back in March following Governor Roy Cooper declaring a state of emergency in North Carolina in response to COVID-19 on March 10.

The cancellation of the Banff Film Festival was one of the first event cancellations, as it was announced March 12, just one week prior to the event that was scheduled for March 19, 20 and 21.

Organizers of the Banff Film Festival are offering refunds, which started Aug. 17 and will go through Sept. 25 at the Schaefer Center Box Office. Individuals who purchased tickets will need to bring their Banff Film Festival tickets to the Schaefer Center Box Office during that time in order to receive a refund.

Alternatively, people can opt for a coupon that is good for the 45th World Tour event that will be presented in person next year. Individuals who choose this option still need to bring in their ticket before Sept. 25 in order to receive the coupon.

Coupon holders for the 45th World Tour event will be able to trade their coupon in for tickets to the event before tickets go on sale, which ensures they have a space reserved for the event.

For more information on refunds or coupons, contact the Schaefer Center Box Office at 800-841-2787 or 828-262-4046, or email [email protected].

So that fans of the Banff Film Festival can have the opportunity to see the films from this year, Outdoor Programs, in collaboration with the Banff Centre, will be offering a virtual edition of the 44th World Tour that will be available for screening in October 2020. The virtual 44th World Tour event will be the only way to see the films from this year. Updates for the virtual screenings of the 44th World Tour will be made on the op.appstate.edu website in late September 2020. Questions about this event can be directed to Outdoor Programs at [email protected] or 828-262-4077.