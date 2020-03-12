Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival Cancelled; Ticket Refunds Will Be Available

Published Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2:51 pm

The March 19, 20, and 21 Banff Film Festival screenings have been cancelled. At the present time, efforts are underway to re-schedule the screenings for the fall of 2020. Updates will be provided here as they become available. Please retain your original tickets, in the event that the screenings can be rescheduled, as they will be valid for use at that time. For information about refunds, please call the Schaefer Center Box Office at 262.4046 on Monday, March 16th, beginning at 10am. In order to process refunds, original tickets must be presented to the Box Office.

Related Articles

Comments

comments