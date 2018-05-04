Backpacker Magazine’s Get Out More Tour Stops at Mast Store in Boone on Tuesday, May 8

Published Friday, May 4, 2018 at 3:23 pm

Get ready to get out more! Backpacker magazine ambassador Randy Propster will share information to inspire and motivate attendees to get out more at a FREE interactive seminar at the Mast General Store in Downtown Boone on Tuesday, May 8, 6:30 p.m.

Randy spends more than 200 days out of the year sharing his passion for and experience in the outdoors with everyone from novice hikers to seasoned mountaineers. His 90-minute presentation includes tips and techniques to help individuals of any level better enjoy the outdoors. From trip planning and choosing the right outdoor gear and apparel to staying safe on the trail, the information is shared from personal experience.

This year’s sponsors feature many familiar brands in the outdoor arena including Sawyer Products, Sea to Summit, Osprey Packs, Farm to Feet, and Eagles Nest Outfitters. “We’ll be offering information and inspiration to folks planning their first night out or their next night out,” said Randy, “and to add to the excitement and to stoke the desire to get out and apply their new knowledge, we’ll be giving away free gear.”

This stop is one of over 50 on this year’s Get Out More Tour crisscrossing the United States. As a brand ambassador for Backpacker Magazine, Randy embodies the publication’s mission: To give others the tools and inspiration to get out more. An event like the Get Out More Tour builds community and communication among passionate hikers, backpackers, and adventurers alike.

Come early on May 8 to visit with Randy before his presentation and bring your questions! Remember, parking in Downtown Boone is FREE after 5 p.m. on weekdays. You should find ample space on King Street or in the Town Lot (next to Town Hall), on Depot Street, or on Queen Street. For more information, call the Mast Store in Boone at 828-262-0000. If you miss this opportunity, you have one more chance at the Mast Store in Knoxville on May 15 at 6 p.m.

