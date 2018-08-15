Back to School: Watauga and Avery County Schools Start Back on Monday

Published Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 10:59 am

By Nathan Ham

Summer break is almost over for students across the High Country. School busses will be rolling on Monday morning, as Watauga County students will head back to their classrooms for the start of the 2018-19.

Watauga County teachers were welcomed back with the annual convocation ceremony at the high school with over 700 faculty and staff members in attendance. The event featured three speakers that included Watauga County Board of Education Chairman Ron Henries, Principal of the Year Phil Norman from Green Valley and Blowing Rock School teacher Terri Hodges, who was named as the Watauga County Teacher of the Year.

Over 4,360 students will start the school year in Watauga County, the most in the county in the last 15 years.

Schools in Ashe County and Avery County will also start back on Monday. Avery County will have close to 2,200 students heading back to the classrooms as the school year begins.

Athletic events have already started for most schools in the High Country with volleyball, tennis and soccer matches already underway and the official start of the 2018 high school football season this Friday.

Here is Watauga’s School Calendar for the upcoming school year:

