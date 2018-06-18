Baby, It’s Hot Out There! Wildcat Lake in Banner Elk Can Provide a Fun Day of Relief

Published Monday, June 18, 2018 at 9:51 am

With high heat warnings across much of the state of North Carolina, it is the mountains that have a solution: Banner Elk’s Wildcat Lake!

Bask in the sun on the beach, then dip your tootsies in the chilly waters of Wildcat. Enjoy a beach volleyball game, then rest under a shaded pavilion or giant tree with a picnic lunch.

Watch the toddlers on the swings, catch a fish—little bass and bluegills for the kids, giant trout for dad. “Relaaaaxxx,” to quote a famous quarterback.

Swim laps, cannonball off the pier, admire giant clusters of gorgeous pink water lilies. Pack up some charcoal and grill a couple ‘dogs for lunch (sorry, four-legged variety not allowed).

Lifeguards from Williams YMCA guard the waters, neighboring Grandfather Home for Children staff groom the beach and maintain the grounds—all are welcome for something-for-everybody anti-heat therapy!

With free admission, Wildcat Lake draws over 20,000 visitors each summer, so you’ll have to make a reservation for a picnic table for your lunch break! For reservations call Grandfather Home at (828) 898-5465. Donations are appreciated for use of the facilities.

The Lake is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. weather permitting. Alcoholic beverages and pets are not allowed, but a good time is! Wildcat Lake is a 13-acre lake located on Hickory Nut Gap Road, Banner Elk, NC.

For more information about Wildcat Lake, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/Wildcat-Lake-461917123905193/about/?ref=page_internal.

Photos by Jim Swinkola

