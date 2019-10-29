Award-winning Interior Designer, Lauren Brown, to Launch Firm in the High Country

An award-winning interior designer with more than thirty years in the interior design business will be launching a new firm offering a full slate of design services to individuals, businesses, realtors, and builders in the High Country.
A Designer’s Touch by Lauren will be offering full-service and a la carte design, designer for the day at The Hickory Furniture Mart, home staging, home re-design, color consultation, and space planning.
“I’m excited to become an entrepreneur and look forward to using my years of experience to help my clients realize their dreams,” says Lauren Brown, the founder of the company. “In the months I’ve been planning the launch I’ve met some amazing people who have offered their support, including nationally known designer/author Shayla Copas who has given me a great deal of encouragement.”
Brown began her career providing design services nationally and internationally for major retailers in High Point and Hickory North Carolina. She was consistently recognized by the President of Thomasville Furniture as one of the top five designers out of 350 in the Corporate Stores nationally. She was selected by the District Manager of Thomasville Furniture to mentor other designers on the importance of being authentic, approachable and designing with passion. The American Consulate to the Saudi Arabian Government
sent a letter of appreciation and commended her for three villas she designed for the Sheik of Behrain and the excellent service she provided the Sheik and his wife. Her work has been featured in The Charlotte Observer, Architectural Digest, and Boca Raton Magazine. She has been in the “Million Dollar Club” for twenty – seven years.
Brown’s approach to designing is very client-focused, and she says her greatest joy is the relationships she has developed with her clients. “I like to work in a very collaborative way with my clients, using my skills, experience, and passion for designing to allow them to realize their vision.”
Her firm will also be reaching out to help various non-profits with her services on a pro bono basis. “I’ve been blessed to do what I love, and I feel it’s important to pay it forward. That’s why I’m volunteering to help Oasis, Inc., an organization devoted to ending domestic violence and sexual abuse. I will help them make their spaces warmer and more inviting. One of our early projects is making quilts for the women in the shelters. Boone Paint has generously offered to provide fabric samples to help make that happen.”
A Designer’s Touch By Lauren is a full-service interior design firm offering design services, both in-person and online, to individuals, businesses, realtors, and builders on a local, national, and international level. She represents 92 brands of furniture and accessories. To learn more, visit: www.adesignerstouchbylauren.com