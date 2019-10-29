Award-winning Interior Designer, Lauren Brown, to Launch Firm in the High Country

An award-winning interior designer with more than thirty years in the interior design business will be launching a new firm offering a full slate of design services to individuals, businesses, realtors, and builders in the High Country.

A Designer’s Touch by Lauren will be offering full-service and a la carte design, designer for the day at The Hickory Furniture Mart, home staging, home re-design, color consultation, and space planning.

“I’m excited to become an entrepreneur and look forward to using my years of experience to help my clients realize their dreams,” says Lauren Brown, the founder of the company. “In the months I’ve been planning the launch I’ve met some amazing people who have offered their support, including nationally known designer/author Shayla Copas who has given me a great deal of encouragement.”

Brown began her career providing design services nationally and internationally for major retailers in High Point and Hickory North Carolina. She was consistently recognized by the President of Thomasville Furniture as one of the top five designers out of 350 in the Corporate Stores nationally. She was selected by the District Manager of Thomasville Furniture to mentor other designers on the importance of being authentic, approachable and designing with passion. The American Consulate to the Saudi Arabian Government