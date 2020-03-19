Avery Sheriff’s Department to Assist with Delivery of Essential Items for Elderly or Sick

Published Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 12:05 pm

By Tim Gardner

Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye announced on Wednesday, March 18th, that the Sheriff’s Department will assist with delivering groceries, prescriptions and other items in the county during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Sheriff released the following statements about the initiative on social media: “While many public agencies are lessening services, the Avery County Sheriff’s Office is going to try to increase our service to our county. Starting tomorrow (Thursday, March 19) from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, if you are elderly or have an immunity issue, if you call a local grocery store, local pharmacy or local restaurant and pay your bill over the phone, we (sheriff’s department personnel) will pick up your groceries, medication or meals and deliver them to your front door. This will take coordination, so please call the store, pharmacy or restaurant first, then call us knowing that we will try to respond within an hour of notification. This means if you get frozen items, please let the store know that we will be there within an hour.”

Sheriff Frye noted that the deliveries will not include entering an individual’s premises.

“We (sheriff’s department personnel) will not come inside, but will knock on the door and leave so that we may not come in contact with you,” he added.

Sheriff Frye also invited any church/volunteers wishing to help in the effort to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (828) 733-2017 and ask for Karen or Lauren, or contact Frye directly via call or text at (828) 387-5575.

