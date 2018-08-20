Avery Sheriff Releases Statement About Potential Threat by Student On Sunday

Published Monday, August 20, 2018 at 10:59 am

By Tim Gardner

On Sunday, the Avery County Sheriff’s Department received information from a student attending an Avery County School that another student made a statement that concerned the first student which might be considered a possible threat to the schools.

Avery Sheriff Kevin Frye said the student potentially making a threat will not be allowed back on that school’s property until a legal and mental assessment of that student is completed.

Frye noted that there is “no danger posed to any students in any of the county’s schools because of this situation.”

The name of the student potentially making a threat has not been released, nor has the school attended by the student potentially making a threat. That student’s gender also has not been released.

Avery County Schools opened Monday for the first day of the 2018-19 academic year as scheduled.

A statement about the incident posted on the Avery County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page Sunday reads: “Our investigation into words which may be construed as a potential threat of our schools is ongoing, but I can assure parents, this situation poses no danger to kids going to school tomorrow (Monday). We are working with the juvenile and family and are conducting a criminal and mental evaluation until that is complete, the child will not be allowed on school property. Again, there is no danger posed tomorrow (Monday) because of this incident. We ask that tomorrow (Monday) as everyday citizens pray for the kids going to school for their safety and well-being. Please watch out for the big orange buses tomorrow (Monday) that worries all of us more than any situation we know about. We, as in the Superintendent (Dr. Bryan Taylor) and Sheriff (me) will strive to keep parents completely and transparently informed of all situations that could concern a parent.”

