Avery Native and Former McDowell County Sheriff Dudley Greene a Candidate for State House of Representatives

Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 11:16 am

By Tim Gardner

Avery County native and former McDowell County Sheriff Dudley Greene announced in a press release Wednesday, Sept. 25, that he will file as a Republican candidate in next year’s election for the North Carolina House of Representatives.

Greene is 56 years old.

He will be seeking the seat currently occupied but being vacated by his fellow-Avery native, Josh Dobson, representing the 85th District consisting of Avery, Mitchell and McDowell counties. Dobson is not seeking re-election to the post and has announced he is a candidate for North Carolina Labor Commissioner in 2020.

Greene is a 1981 graduate of Avery County High School and a 1985 graduate of Mayland Community College, where he earned a degree in criminal justice. Greene spent 30 years working in law enforcement, serving in various capacities with the Newland Police Department, the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division, the Avery County Sheriff’s Department and the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office. Greene retired in 2018 after serving for 10 years as McDowell County Sheriff.

Greene has said the importance for the district to keep a voice for reason and common-sense conservatism in Raleigh spurred him to seek a State House seat. Greene pledged to promote public safety, education and business – especially small business – if elected. He added that he will work to use taxpayer money wisely and give his best effort to preserve, protect and defend both the state and federal constitutions.

“I feel my background and current situation put me in a unique position to represent our district effectively,” Greene said. “As a nearly lifelong resident of the district who spent most of my life living in one or the other of two of its three counties, I have some familiarity with the needs and the people here. As a retiree with my children grown, I can devote the time required to work in the district’s interest. And although my work history was mainly in the public sector, I grew up the son of a small- businessman, so I also understand the private sector perspective sector.”

Greene currently lives in Marion with his wife, the former Allyson Edwards. They have two children, Mary, 25, who lives in New York working in theater and marketing, and Julian, 19, who serves in the United States Army.

Dudley Greene is the son of Doris and the late Julian Greene, of Newland, who operated Greene & Taylor Nurseries for more than forty years.

In a related development, Mitchell County Commissioner Matthew “Vern” Grindstaff has announced that he will not seek the same State House seat, although he strongly considered such a candidacy.

Comments

comments