Avery Moves Virtual Walk/Run/Bike/MOVE! – Fundraising Event for this Saturday

Published Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 10:30 am

Avery Moves! is a Virtual Race (Walk, Run, Bike, Move) from your home or outdoors! Proceeds will be split evenly to benefit these five organizations that are meeting critical needs in Avery County in response to CoVID19, We bet one of them has made an impact on you personally!

Avery County Schools

Feeding Avery Families

Cannon Memorial Hospital

Avery County Senior Center

Williams YMCA of Avery County

Here’s how to get involved:

1. Register online here http://ymcaavery.org/get-involved/donate with a minimum $10 donation. Donations of any amount can be mailed to:

Williams YMCA of Avery County Attn: Avery Moves!

PO Box 707

Linville, NC 28646

Donations of any amount (every $1 helps!) will be used to support the selected organizations. If you cannot donate at this time please consider sharing this event page in lieu of a donation and still participate! We want to see Avery County moving and healthy!

Giving is as easy as 1,2,3,4,5!

1) Click on Link http://ymcaavery.org/get-involved/donate

2) Look to the Left and Click on the little blue DONATE button

3) Choose the amount of your donation OR type in the amount. If you type in the amount, just click away from it and proceed to the Campaign section

4) Choose Avery Moves! Campaign

5) Fill in the rest of your info so we will know it is YOU making the donation– at the bottom, before you hit submit, you will see the amount of your donation again. Make sure it’s right and hit SUBMIT. If it isn’t right, go back to the top and enter the correct amount.

2. Print your race bib here: http://ymcaavery.org/files/3215/8869/8560/Avery_Moves_Bib_with_Logos.pdf Printed bib numbers will also be available for pickup outside of the Banner Elk Town Hall starting Monday 5/4. There will be box outside the Banner Elk Town Hall that you can pick up a bib with ease and no contact. Your virtual race bib can be used for a photo op after completion of your run/walk/bike/move on May 16th.

3. It’s your race! On Saturday, May 16th Run, Walk, Bike or just Move indoors or right outside your home. You choose the pace, activity, and the distance!

4. Post a picture with your race bib and use the hashtag #AveryMoves! Let us know how you moved and supported this amazing County we live in!

Presented by Beech Mountain Resort, The Town of Banner Elk and The Williams YMCA of Avery County