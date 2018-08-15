Avery Habitat for Humanity to Have Open House and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Wednesday Night

Published Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 9:36 am

By Tim Gardner

The Avery County Habitat for Humanity will host an open house and ribbon cutting for the newest home it’s constructed on Wednesday, August 15. The ceremony for the new home will start at 6:00 p.m. on its site at 91 Church Farm Lane in Newland.

The GPS location for the new home is: 1250 Trice Fork Mountain Road, Newland, NC 28657.

All who want to come are welcome at the ceremony and barbecue and refreshments will be offered to those who attend, compliments of the Avery HFH.

In the past 27 years, Avery Habitat for Humanity has built more than 40 homes and served more than 200 individuals. Avery HFH officials have estimated that it costs $87,400.00 for its workers to build a house, with the approximate appraisal value of that house is $150,000.00

Avery County Habitat for Humanity is a locally run affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, a nonprofit, ecumenical Christian housing organization. Habitat for Humanity works in partnership with people in grave need to build and renovate decent, affordable housing. The houses then are sold to those in need at no profit and with no interest charged.

Volunteers provide most of the labor, and individual, church, and corporate donors provide the resources necessary to build Habitat houses. Partner families themselves invest hundreds of hours of labor – “sweat equity” – into building their homes and the homes of others, as well as may serve at the affiliate’s ReStore. Homeowner mortgage payments are recycled back into the program to build more houses.

Habitat for Humanity International and its affiliated organizations will not proselytize. Nor will HFH work with entities or individuals who insist on proselytizing as part of their work with HFH. This means that HFH will not offer assistance on the expressed or implied condition that people must adhere to or convert to a particular faith or listen and respond to messaging designed to induce conversion to a particular faith.

Through the efforts of its various personnel, patrons and volunteers, the Avery Habitat for Humanity continues to fulfill its mission, which states: Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities and hope.

