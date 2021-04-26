Avery County’s “Dive-In” Swimming Pool to Open Saturday, May 29

Published Monday, April 26, 2021 at 1:01 pm

By Tim Gardner

The sound of splish, splash will soon be heard on Shady Street in Newland.

That’s because the Avery County “Dive-In” Swimming Pool will be opening for the season on Saturday, May 29, at 10:00 a.m. This swimming season for the county’s pool will be open 100 percent in compliance with per state Coronavirus (COVID-19) regulations announced recently by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

But because of COVID-19, the Avery County Parks & Recreation Department wants anyone using the swimming pool to understand that the health of all Avery County Citizens is its top priority. Several rules will be in place for those on the swimming pool’s premises. Mask-wearing will be required for anyone while inside the pool building. On the pool deck, loungers will be spaced six-feet apart per COVID-19 guideline unless the group is a family group. No one on the pool deck will be required to wear a mask. Taped lines on the floors at the swimming pool’s check-in area and its restrooms also will indicate proper social distancing of six-feet.

Additionally, all lifeguard rules must be followed.

These procedures adopted by the Avery Parks & Recreation Department have been approved and in keeping with recommendations by both the National Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Toe River Health District, which governs Avery County’s health department.

Costs for the Avery County Pool 2021 season are as follows:

Children 12 and under $3 (hip babies free)

Ages 13 and up $4

Pool Parties (6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.) $150

The Avery County “Dive-In” Swimming Pool is located at 220 Shady Street in Newland.

For further information about the Avery County “Dive-In” Swimming Pool, including scheduling a pool party, call (828) 737-0126 from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. any time after May 3.