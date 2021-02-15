Avery County to Continue Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccinations Feb. 15th-19th; Just 200 Doses Available as of Today

Published Monday, February 15, 2021 at 9:30 am

By Tim Gardner

The County of Avery and the Avery County Health Department have announced that the county’s First Dose vaccine appointment call center (828) 733-8273 will re-open on Monday Feb. 15th from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. (or until appointments are filled). The State of North Carolina has only allotted a minimum number of First Dose vaccine to the county for the week of February 15th to 19th.

An appointment to receive a first dose vaccination is required. First dose vaccine is only available to those age 65 or older.

Second Dose vaccines for the 65 and older group is scheduled for Feb. 17th to 19th. Those taking that dose should attend the clinic day as noted on their paperwork. No appointment is needed for the Second Dose.

Those meeting this age criteria can be vaccinated at the county’s Agriculture Extension Center, located at 661 Vale Road (one-half mile above Ingles Market) in Newland.

The vaccines will be given from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on each of those days during this week’s time span.

Those wanting to be vaccinated should bring their insurance card and wear appropriate clothing for easy access to have the vaccination in their upper arm. Mask wearing is also required.

Free transportation to the vaccine clinic is available with Avery County Transportation. This is only for Avery County residents. Those wanting to use this transportation service to and from the clinic should call (828)733-0005 to make the proper arrangements.

Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier, Jr. and county health department personnel have said they are dedicated to making sure that vaccines will be given to all who want them as they have the available dosage supplies. As of today there were 200 doses available.