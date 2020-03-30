Avery County Sheriff’s Department Featured on WBTV for Delivering Essential Items to the Elderly

Published Monday, March 30, 2020 at 12:51 pm

Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye announced on Wednesday, March 18, that the Sheriff’s Department will assist with delivering groceries, prescriptions and other items in the county during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Their positive effort for the community led to WBTV putting together a story on what Sheriff Frye and his department are doing to help those in need throughout Avery County.

In a previous High Country Press story, Sheriff Frye announced that the service began on March 19 and has helped the elderly and those with immune system problems be able to get food and medication without having to get out of the house.

“If you are elderly or have an immunity issue, if you call a local grocery store, local pharmacy or local restaurant and pay your bill over the phone, we (sheriff’s department personnel) will pick up your groceries, medication or meals and deliver them to your front door. This will take coordination, so please call the store, pharmacy or restaurant first, then call us knowing that we will try to respond within an hour of notification. This means if you get frozen items, please let the store know that we will be there within an hour,” said Sheriff Frye.

Sheriff Frye noted that the deliveries will not include entering an individual’s premises.

“We will not come inside, but will knock on the door and leave so that we may not come in contact with you,” he added.

Sheriff Frye also invited any church/volunteers wishing to help in the effort to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (828) 733-2017 and ask for Karen or Lauren, or contact Frye directly via call or text at (828) 387-5575.

You can watch the WBTV video feature below.

Avery Deputies Deliver Supplies to the Elderly