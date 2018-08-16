Avery County Schools to Open Monday

Published Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 8:56 am

By Tim Gardner

Approximately 2,200 students will head back to classes in Avery County Schools on Monday, August 20, to open the 2018-19 academic year.

That first day of school will run the entire day.

“I’m anticipating a very productive school year from the students and staff of our entire school system,” said new Schools Superintendent Dr. Bryan Taylor, who was hired to the post by the Avery Board of Education earlier this year.

Public schools in Avery County include: Avery High; Avery Middle and Cranberry Middle; Blue Ridge Academy Alternative School; and Riverside, Banner Elk, Crossnore, Freedom Trail and Newland Elementary schools.

Avery teachers officially began their new school year with an optional workday on August 10, with the first required one on August 11.

Students who have attended other school systems and wish to transfer to an Avery County School may register to do so by meeting with officials at the school they want to attend.

Athletic events have already started for most teams in the Avery County Schools System with varsity football to open its 2018 high school football season at Ashe County High Friday night.

The last day of the 2018-19 Avery County school year is listed as June 4, 2019. However, that date could change depending on how many days students must make up that they miss due to inclement weather.

Schools in Watauga, Ashe and Mitchell counties also start classes on Monday for upcoming academic year. Caldwell County Schools will have its first day of classes for 2018-19 on Monday, August 27.

Avery County High School will be celebrating its Golden Anniversary this school year. The school, which opened its doors for the first time for the 1968-69 academic year, will soon undergo some major renovations as well have new facilities built.

In May, the Avery County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to provide funds not to exceed $19,500,000.00 for the repairs and new construction at the high school.

The primary part of the project is a new addition to the front of the existing high school building that will house classrooms and be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The project also includes fiber and sewer lines to be relocated and temporary changes to the main entrance and parking lot to be made during the school’s new addition.

The construction and renovations also call for the front pod section of the school to be demolished and its side parking lot to be reconfigured. School officials also have indicated there is potential to add new art and technical classrooms, an auxiliary gymnasium and an auditorium during the new construction process.

The entire renovation and construction project is scheduled for completion in 2020.

The complete 2018-19 Avery County Schools master calendar is as follows:

