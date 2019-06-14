Avery County Schools Superintendent Bryan Taylor Announces Resignation

Published Friday, June 14, 2019 at 8:19 am

By Tim Gardner

Avery County Schools Superintendent Bryan Taylor has formally announced his resignation.

Taylor told the Avery County Board of Education members of his intent to step down from the post during a closed session of the Avery County Board of Education’s meeting on Tuesday, June 11.

Taylor sent an email throughout the Avery School System the next day (June 12) to announce the resignation. The email reads: “After much thought and prayerful consideration, I have decided to resign as Superintendent of Avery County Schools. The unexpected death of my father and unexpected health issues have led me to reevaluate various aspects of my life. I am very proud of the achievements we accomplished during my tenure. Thank you for all you do for the young people of Avery County. I wish you the best moving forward.”

Taylor also gave thanks to the Board of Education members and the Avery County Commissioners for the help and support they gave him.

He said the exact date of his resignation is not set and he will be available to help the transitional process with the hiring of a new Superintendent.

Taylor was hired as Superintendent by the Avery County Board of Education in March 2018. The school system’s top achievements under his direction include leading a $20 million renovation and construction project at Avery County High School in Newland and helping replenish the system’s near-depleted fund balance.

A Mount Airy, NC native, Taylor has a Bachelor of Science degree from High Point University, and both a Masters of Arts and Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Gardner-Webb University.

He has more than 25 years of experience in public education, having also served as a Principal, Director of Special Education, Director of Federal programs, Director of Student Services, Executive Director of Human Resources/Operations and Assistant Superintendent in other school districts.

Before his brief tenure in the Avery County School System, Taylor worked for Surry County, NC Schools.

The Avery Board of Education has not given a timetable to hire Taylor’s replacement.

