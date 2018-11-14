Avery County Schools Releasing Early at 2 p.m. as a Winter Storm Gets Closer to the High Country

In preparation for the impending winter storm, Avery County Schools are dismissing early on Wednesday.
Avery County Schools will dismiss today at 2 p.m. with Newland Elementary dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
“Our goal is to get students and staff home safely before the incoming wintry weather arrives,” said a statement released on the Avery County Schools Facebook page.
There will be no after-school activities today and the YMCA After-School Program will not operate per their inclement weather policy.
There has been no word on yet on Watauga, Ashe or any other area school systems as of 11 a.m.