Avery County High School to Host 50th Anniversary Celebration on June 7th

Published Monday, April 29, 2019 at 9:54 am

By Tim Gardner

Avery County High School will commemorate its 50th Anniversary with a Golden Jubilee Celebration, showcasing an exciting journey through the school’s rich history.

The event is set for Friday, June 7 at the school, located at 401 High School Road in Newland. It will run from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

All school alumni, students, officials, faculty and other staff members—both former or current– and their families along with school patrons, county residents and anyone else who would like to attend are cordially invited to do so. The celebration will be a time to come back to meet up with old friends, share stories and relive some of the memories that made the high school a place that thousands hold dear to their hearts.

The extravaganza will include tours of the school by some of its retired teachers and all fifty of its yearbooks will be on display. Additionally, many pictures and related memorabilia will be exhibited featuring the various academic and athletic successes of the school’s students, athletes and Vikings’ teams from its first school year of existence (1968-‘69) to the present.

Printed plans and drawings of the school’s upcoming 56,468 square-foot new construction and 19,974-square-foot renovation project will be shown off as well.

Those planning on attending the event are urged to bring souvenirs of the school they own so they also can be displayed.

School officials noted that food and drink vendors will be available for those wanting to eat while they visit and reminisce.

“All parts of the school’s buildings and grounds will be open for folks to wander through,” said Avery County Schools Superintendent Bryan Taylor. “The school has much tradition of which those with the ties to it are most proud to show off. School officials hope for a big turnout.”

Tim Singleton, a 1984 Avery High graduate and a former football and track standout and Homecoming King there spoke highly of the school, sharing that it gave him a great foundation for his adult life.

“Avery High is special for me,” Singleton declared. “I made lifelong friends while I attended the school. I was educated there not just through books and teachers but on the athletics field by coaches. Some of those teachers and coaches mean the world to me. Most importantly, I met the love of my life, the former Jackie Cantrell, when I was in high school. She eventually became my wife and the mother of our daughter who gave us our first grandchild. So Avery High played an important part in a very critical chapter of my life as I’m sure it has for a lot more people. And it has that close-knit sense of community.”

Singleton added that he is pleased the school is having a 50th Anniversary get-together. “That will be a wonderful happening. I know it will be a lot of work for those putting it on, but also a lot of fun for all who attend,” he said.

For more information about Avery High’s 50th Anniversary Golden Jubilee Celebration, call the school at (828) 733-0151.

