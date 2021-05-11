Avery County Health Dept and Baker Clinic at Cannon Hospital Announce First Dose COVID Vaccines Now Available for Anyone Age 16 and Up

Published Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 9:24 am

The Avery County Health Department, and the Baker Clinic at Cannon Hospital announce that FIRST DOSE COVID vaccines are now available for anyone age 16 and up. Appointments are necessary.

The Health Department (545 Shultz Circle, Newland) will offer vaccines Monday- Friday.Please call 733-8273 to schedule an appointment.

The Baker Center at Cannon Hospital (436 Hospital Drive, Suite 230, Linville) will offer vaccines on Saturdays 8:30am-11:30pm. Please call 737-7711 to schedule an appointment.

The next mass vaccine clinic is scheduled for Thursday May 20th. The mobile clinic will be at Linville Land Harbor 9:00am-12:00pm (22 Land Harbor Plaza, Newland) and Elk River Club 1:00pm-4:00pm (15 Clubhouse Drive, Banner Elk). To Schedule an appointment for these locations call 733-8273.

For the appointments please bring your insurance card and wear appropriate clothing for easy access to have the vaccination in your upper arm. Masks Are Required.

Free transportation to the vaccine clinic is now available with Avery County Transportation. This is only for Avery County residents. Please call 733-0005 to arrange transportation if needed.

COVID Testing is now available at the Avery County Health Department (545 Shultz Circle, Newland) Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9:00-6:00pm. No appointment is needed for a COVID Test.