Avery County Has First Coronavirus Death

Published Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 8:31 am

By Tim Gardner

The Avery County Health Department, an entity of the Toe River Health District (Avery, Yancey and Mitchell, NC counties), was notified Friday, September 4, of its first CoVID-19 associated death in Avery County.

This individual was in his or her 60’s. To protect the family’s privacy and for legal purposes, no additional information about the deceased person will be released.

“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Toe River Health District Health Director, Diane Creek. “This virus continues to spread within our communities and has the potential to cause fatal results to anyone infected. This is one reason why it is important for everyone to comply with the face covering requirement and reduce the spread of this virus.”

Avery County has had 174 positive COVID-19 cases. 142 of those patients have recovered, 31 cases remain active and the 1 death has occurred.

Yancey County has had 187 positive cases, 159 have recovered, 27 remain active and 1 death has occurred.

Mitchell County has had 149 positive COVID-19 cases, 140 have recovered, 5 remain active 4 deaths have occurred.

The cases of community spread continue to rise in the North Carolina High Country. Doctors and other medical professionals urge others to Remember to practice the 3 W’s at all times: Wear, a face covering when out in public and you cannot physically distance yourself from others; Wait at least 6 feet away from others; and Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer if you do not have access to soap and water. It is also imperative for those testing positive to Stay at Home.