Avery County Had 984 Early Votes Cast; Tuesday Voting Precinct Locations Listed Here

Published Monday, March 2, 2020 at 7:01 pm

By Tim Gardner

What election officials termed as a “very high volume,” 984 votes were cast during the 13-day early voting period in Avery County.

All Early Voting had to be done in the Avery Board of Elections office, located in the Avery County Court House Annex in Newland. Avery Early Voting closed on Saturday, February 29.

County races for Clerk of Court, County Commissioner, Register of Deeds, Coroner and non-partisan Board of Education are on the ballot as well as several for various regional, state and federal offices.

Counting both early and absentee votes, Republican ballots were the majority of votes cast in the Avery primary election with 776. Democrat ballots accounted for 241 early and absentee votes with two unaffiliated early or absentee votes.

The polls will open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. at the 19 precincts in Avery County Tuesday, March 3 for those registered to vote and wishing to do so, who did not vote early or by absentee ballot.

Avery Precinct Locations are as follows-

Altamont   Crossnore Meeting House
    1 Fountain Circle
    PO Box 40
    Crossnore, NC 28616
       
Banner Elk   Banner Elk Town Hall
    200 Park Ave
    PO Box 2049
    Banner Elk, NC 28604
       
Beech Mtn   Beech Mtn Community Center
    60 Flat Springs Rd
    Elk Park, NC 28622
       
Careys Flat   New Hopewell Bapt. Church
    5086 Edgemont Rd
    Collettsville, NC 28728
       
Cranberry   Cranberrian Corp.
    5215 Elk Park Hwy
    PO Box 504
    Elk Park, NC 28622
       
Elk Park   Elk Park Rescue Squad Building
    205 Ice Plant St.
    Elk Park, NC 28622
       
       
       
Frank   Frank Fire Department
    699 N US Hwy 19 E
    Newland, NC 28657
       
Heaton   Heaton Christian Church
    210 Curtis Creek Rd
    PO Box 217
    Elk Park, NC 28622
       
Hughes   Chestnut Dale Bapt. Church
    1700 Squirrel Creek Rd
    Newland, NC 28657
       
Ingalls   Green Valley Fire Dept
    8602 S US Hwy 19 E
    PO Box 595
    Spruce Pine, NC 28777
       
Linville   Linville Fire Dept
    590 NC Hwy 105
    PO Box 274
    Linville, NC 28646
       
Minneapolis   Minneapolis Bapt. Church
    47 Minneapolis School Rd.
    PO Box 38
    Minneapolis, NC 28652
       
Montezuma   Aaron Bapt. Church
    24 Aaron Church Lane
    PO Box 266
    Montezuma, NC 28653
       
Newland#1   Morrision Library
    150 Library Place
    PO Box 250
    Newland, NC 28657
       
Newland#2   Avery County Senior Center
    160 Schultz Circle
    Newland, NC 28657
       
       
Pineola   Land Harbors
    22 Land Harbor Plaza
    PO Box 160
    Linville, NC 28646
       
Plumtree   Plumtree Presbyterian Church
    19 E  
    Newland, NC 28657
       
Pyatte   Pyatte Community Bldg
    156 Buck Hill Rd
    Newland, NC 28657
       
Roaring Creek   Roaring Creek
    Freewill Bapt. Church
    1736 Roaring Creek Rd.
    PO Box 43
    Plumtree, NC 28664
       
       

In preparation for Tuesday’s primary election, the North Carolina State Board of Elections is providing 10 tips for Election Day voting, which include:

  1. What is a primary? In a primary election, voters select which candidates will appear on the ballot for a given political party in the general election in November. For example, the winner of a Republican Party primary will be that party’s nominee on the ballot for the November general election.
  2. Who can vote?Voters who are registered with one of the five recognized political parties (Constitution, Democratic, Green, Libertarian, or Republican) may only cast a ballot in that party’s primary election. Unaffiliated voters may request a Democratic, Libertarian, or Republican ballot, or nonpartisan ballot, if available. Unaffiliated voters may not vote ballots of the Constitution or Green parties, as those parties conduct closed primaries.
  3. When can I vote?Polls across North Carolina are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Voters in line at 7:30 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot. Lines tend to be longer before and after normal business hours.
  4. Where do I vote?Find your Election Day polling place at the State Board website: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/PPLkup/.
  5. Which contests and candidates are on my ballot?Sample ballots are available through the State Board’s Voter Lookup tool: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/.
  6. Casting your ballot:Voters will either fill out a paper ballot or use a ballot marking device that produces a paper record. If you hand-mark a paper ballot, completely fill in the oval to the left of each candidate or selection using a black pen. If you tear, deface or wrongly mark the ballot, you may request a replacement. Always verify your selections before inserting your ballot into the tabulator, and make sure you have voted all pages of the ballot.
  7. No same-day registration:Same-day registration is not available on Election Day. Verify your registration status and political party affiliation with the Voter Lookup tool.
  8. Assistance at polls:Voters who need assistance at the polls must request that assistance. Individuals who are unable to enter the polling place may vote curbside. Once inside the polling place, voters who experience difficulties should request help from a poll worker.
  9. No photo ID:In a December 31 order, a federal district court blocked North Carolina’s voter photo ID requirement from taking effect. The injunction will remain in place until further order of the court. The North Carolina Court of Appeals also temporarily blocked the law on February 18, 2020.
  10. Conduct at polls:The State Board asks that all voters respect the right of others to participate in the election. Intimidating any voter is a crime. Voters who feel harassed or intimidated should notify an election official immediately. To report an election incident to the State Board, submit it online at: https://goo.gl/v1yGew.

For more information, visit the State Board’s website at ncsbe.gov.

 

