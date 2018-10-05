Avery County Habitat for Humanity Dedicates 47th Home

Published Friday, October 5, 2018 at 1:41 pm

By Tim Gardner

On Sunday, September 30, Avery County Habitat for Humanity celebrated the completion of Daniel and Ashley Mina’s new home in the White Oak Knoll community in Newland. The completion of this home marked Avery Habitat’s 47th home during the past 27 years, and the first home completed in the new community development.

To arrive at the dream of homeownership, Daniel and Ashley, along with their children David and Araceli, spent more than 500 “sweat-equity” hours by volunteering in the Habitat’s ReStore, on construction sites and by attending an eight-week series of homeowner education classes.

Daniel Mina is employed by Avery County Electric and Ashley Mina works a part-time job and attends Mayland Community College.

Avery County Habitat for Humanity is a Christian housing ministry striving to eliminate sub-standard housing in Avery County by assisting local, low-income families who seek home ownership as a means of obtaining financial stability and generational transformation. To achieve this goal, Avery County Habitat partners with community organizations and individuals to build energy efficient homes that promote healthy living. They are sold at no profit and zero percent interest on 25-year mortgages to families who meet the Habitat’s selection requirements. Homeowner mortgage payments are recycled back into the program to build more houses.Avery Habitat for Humanity has served more than 200 individuals in homes it has constructed. Avery HFH officials have estimated that it costs approximately $87,400.00 for its workers to build a house, with the approximate appraisal value of that house being around $150,000.00.

Although the Mina’s home is complete, Avery Habitat still has six additional partner families who are awaiting the completion of their homes. Melanie Burgin, Avery Habitat for Humanity Office and Programs Manager, said the organization always needs and welcome the community’s assistance through “prayer, volunteering and financial contributions.”

Burgin also noted that through these combined efforts, the Habitat for Humanity can transform the lives of generations to come as it continues to fulfill its mission, which states: Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities and hope.

Habitat for Humanity International and its affiliated organizations will not proselytize. Nor will HFH work with entities or individuals who insist on proselytizing as part of their work with HFH. This means that HFH will not offer assistance on the expressed or implied condition that people must adhere to or convert to a particular faith or listen and respond to messaging designed to induce conversion to a particular faith.

For more information about Avery Habitat for Humanity, visit its web site at averycohfh.org or call 828-733-1909.

-Thanks to Melanie Burgin of the Avery County Habitat for Humanity for providing information used in this article.

