Avery County Government Orders Citizens and Visitors for Overnight Stays to Self-Quarantine for 14 Days; Extends time on Short-Term Rentals

Published Thursday, April 2, 2020

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to pose a looming threat to the health and safety of the people of Avery County. Avery County Government continues to be proactive in taking the necessary steps to slow the spread of the disease through all appropriate means.

Effective Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., all residents and non-residents of Avery County arriving for overnight stays are ordered, while present in the County, to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days or 7 days after symptoms have resolved, whichever time period is longer, if arrival was preceded by overnights outside the County. The only exceptions to this provision are the commuting “essential” workforce and emergency response responders and workers as coordinated through the Avery County Office of Emergency Management, the Avery County Emergency Management Director, the Toe River Health Department Director, and/or the Avery County Sheriff and their designees.

Effective Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 1 p.m., all Lodging Facilities, including, but not limited to, hotels, motels, resorts, inns, guest houses, bed and breakfasts, campgrounds, RV Parks, vacation cabins, home rentals and any and all rentals or leases by Air-BnB, Homeway, VRBO and other rental programs or places where leases or use of any are for less than one month duration, shall be closed in Avery County, including in its incorporated municipalities, EXCEPT the exemptions as hereinafter set forth.

Exemptions

Work-related Exemptions: This closure does not apply if a lease or extended overnight accommodation is due to work here in Avery County for business, medical construction, emergency services or other related services. In this situation, the employee staying at the lodging facility should have their employer provide their work related identification badge or a letter from employer stating the purpose of the work to be performed in Avery County and the expected duration of the stay. Homeless shelter: This closure does not apply to lodging facilities need to house the homeless in an emergency or otherwise. Emergency Facility: This closure does not apply to a lodging facility if used as an emergency facility to assist with COVID-19 response.

This provision is to remain in effect until April 29, 2020 unless modified or extended.

By and with consent of the mayors of the municipalities within Avery County, this provision pertaining to lodging facilities applies within the municipal limits of Banner Elk, Beech Mountain, Crossnore, Elk Park, Newland, Village of Grandfather Mountain and Seven Devils. Upon the consent of the mayor or Board of the Village of Sugar Mountain, this provision shall apply to such municipality.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as together, we beat this disease.

If you are the owner of a business and have any questions or concerns, please call Phillip Barrier, County Manager at 828-733-8201.