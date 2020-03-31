Avery County Government Announces New COVID-19 Call Center for Questions / 828-373-0091

Published Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 9:56 am

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to pose a looming threat to the health and safety of the people of Avery County. Avery County Government continues to be proactive.

In order to provide accurate information to Avery County Citizens who have questions about Avery County’s and the State of North Carolina’s response to COVID-19 including the Executive Stay at Home Order, the Short-Term Rental Suspension, and Avery County State of Emergency, a county call-center has been set up Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

The call center number is 828-373-0091.