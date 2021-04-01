Avery County GOP Holds Annual Convention

Published Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 2:11 pm

By Tim Gardner

With election season only four months past and another one just a year away, the Avery County Republican Party held its annual convention at the county’s Agricultural Extension Community Center in Newland on Saturday, March 27.

The event included various speakers and past and likely-future candidates from Avery County and the western part of the state, including North Carolina District 11 Congressman Madison Cawthorn.

The Avery Republican Party also recognized the recent passing of former chairman Don Baker, passing a Memorial Resolution in his honor during its official business segment.

Baker preceded current Avery GOP chairperson Erin Buchanan.

Baker’s resolution reads in full:

Memorial Resolution Don Baker WHEREAS, many individuals over the years have made great contributions and sacrifices to the Avery County GOP; and WHEREAS, there are special circumstances in which certain individuals have had a great influence and are mentors to others in the party; and WHEREAS, words are inadequate to express our gratitude and appreciation for the commitment and service to the Republican Party. WHEREAS, the Avery County GOP recognizes the need to express its deepest and grateful appreciation for the life of this individual. WHEREAS, Mr. Baker born September 28, 1936 in Marion, North Carolina THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Executive Committee recognizes the memorial of Mr. Donald R. Baker and his iconic, lifelong dedication in the Republican Party of Avery County.

Pictures from the GOP convention’s festivities follows: