Avery County Announces Five COVID-19 Deaths the Past Three Days; Total Now Up to 11 for County

Published Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 1:05 pm

The Avery County Health Department, an entity of the Toe River Health District, has released information that four Coronavirus (CoVID-19) associated deaths occurred in Avery County on Saturday, November 21 and Sunday, November 22 combined and another on Monday, Monday, November 23. This bring Avery’s total up to 11 deaths due to Coronavirus. Three of these individuals were in his or her 80’s, one was in his or her 90’s and another in his or her 50’s. To protect the privacy of the families of the deceased individuals and due to legal reasons, no further information about the patients will be released.

“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of these individuals,” said Toe River Health District Health Director, Diane Creek. “Coronavirus continues to spread within our communities and has the potential to cause fatal results to anyone infected. This is why it’s crucial for everyone to comply with the 3 W’s at all times.

“These include: Wear– a face covering when out in public and you cannot physically distance yourself from others; Wait and stay at least 6 feet away from others; and Wash-your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer if you do not have access to soap and water. It is also imperative for those testing positive for Coronavirus to stay at home as long as they have symptoms of this disease.”

Mitchell County Health Department, also part of Toe River Health District, as is the Yancey County Health Department, was notified Monday of its ninth CoVID-19 associated death in Mitchell County. This individual was in his or her 50’s.

According to the TRHD, Coronavirus testing numbers from this past Saturday, Sunday and Monday and Monday include:

*Avery County

New positives 18

New recovered not reported

*Mitchell County

New positives 20

New recovered 55

*Yancey County

New positives 23

New recovered 10