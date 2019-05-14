Avery County 2019 4-H Summer WOW Gearing Up for Summer and Accepting Applications

Published Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 12:43 pm

Avery County 4-H Youth Development is back for our 19th year of offering school-age youth, quality summer services where they can learn-by-doing and gain the knowledge and skills they need to be responsible, productive citizens. 4-H Summer WOW, (Wonderful Opportunities Waiting), offers parent/guardians and youth a fun, safe, inclusive environment paired with caring adults and researched based resources!

4-H WOW offers many fun, educational activities that develop life skills and are centered on the 4-Hs’: Head to clearing thinking, Hearts to greater loyalty, Hands to larger service and Health to better living for club, community, country and world. 4-H also focuses on three essential elements of positive youth development: belonging, generosity, and independence.

4-H Summer WOW is offering a wide variety of hands-on activities and field trips for youth ages 5 to 13. Additional benefits include:

Full day services for working parents/guardians – Daily hours of operation are 7:30 to 5:30, Monday through Friday from June 17 th to July 26 h , 2019

to July 26 , 2019 Quality educational and experiential learning opportunities

Transportation from 2 school sites, (Freedom Trail & Banner Elk), available morning and afternoon

Program licensure through the North Carolina Division of Child Development and Education

Childcare subsidy available to eligible participants

Limited scholarships also available

Nutritious, hot breakfast, lunch, and healthy snacks provided each day at no additional costs

Offers all youth a safe, nurturing environment

Well trained, experienced, and qualified staff

Additional information and enrollment forms can be obtained at:

Avery County Cooperative Extension Center

661 Vale Road, Newland, NC 28657, (828)733-8270

Any Avery County Elementary/Middle School

On-line at: http://avery.ces.ncsu.edu

Check us out on Facebook at: Avery County 4-H Youth Development.

