Avery 4-H Summer W.O.W. Program to be Held June 17-26

Published Friday, May 24, 2019 at 3:36 pm

By Tim Gardner

The Avery County 4-H Summer W.O.W. (Wonderful Opportunities Waiting) Program has begun accepting applications for the upcoming summer. The Avery County 4-H staff has planned another exciting, fun and educational summer program for youth, ages 5 to 13 years old through this unique program, licensed by the North Carolina Division of Child Development and Education.

The 4-H Summer W.O.W. will run June 17 to July 26, 2019, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The participation fee is $25 per day. That fee covers all activity costs, transportation to and from the main site, breakfast, lunch and a healthy snack each day of the program.

Children from other nearby counties such as Watauga, Mitchell, and Burke as well as some from out-of-state have enrolled in the program in past years and it again opens this year to children of the proper ages from outside Avery County to enlist.

“The Avery 4-H and Extension Service is beyond excited to have the opportunity to offer the W.O.W. Program,” said Bobbie Willard the Avery Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development. “We’ve never turned any kid away from the program and I’m very passionate about what all the program offers. I hope for a very large turnout this year.”

The 4-H Staff noted that transportation services will only be available from Banner Elk Elementary and Freedom Trail Elementary in the Cranberry Community during the W.O.W. Program’s duration.

It is mandatory that each child have an enrollment packet completed and returned to the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Avery County Center (Heritage Park, 661 Vale Road, Newland) by Thursday, June 13, to participate in the W.O.W. Program.

Those packets and related information about the program may be obtained on the Avery Extension Service’s web site (avery.ces.ncsu.edu).

The Extension Service-4-H is seeking any adults who would be interested in sponsoring children in the W.O.W. Program or helping to provide materials and other needed items for it.

For additional information about enrolling in the W.O.W. Program or its sponsorships, call Willard at (828) 733-8270.

Comments

comments