Author and Mental Health Advocate Kevin Hines to Speak at Boone United Methodist Church April 16

Published Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 10:56 am

By Nathan Ham

Kevin Hines, whose book “Cracked, Not Broken” is featured in the community reading program at the Watauga County Public Library, will be speaking at Boone United Methodist Church on Monday, April 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Hines is also the subject of the documentary “Suicide: The Ripple Effect” which details his attempt to take his own life by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. Miraculously, Hines survived the 220-foot jump attempt in September of 2000. He is the 36th known person to survive a jump off the bridge.

Now his life has changed. Hines has become an author and a motivational speaker and works hard to promote mental health awareness all throughout the country.

In addition to his stop at Boone United Methodist Church, Hines will also be speaking at the Walker Center at Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro on Tuesday, April 17 at 7 p.m. and on Wednesday, April 18 at the Ashe County High School Auditorium in West Jefferson at 7 p.m.

Hines was awarded the Clifford W. Beers Award by Mental Health America for his efforts to improve the lives of and the attitude towards people with mental illnesses. He also sits on the board for numerous mental health advocacy groups, including the International Bipolar Foundation (IBPF), the Bridge Rail Foundation (BRF) and the Mental Health Association of San Francisco (MHASF). Hines is also a member of the Survivor’s Committee of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Other awards that Hines has garnered through his mental health awareness work include the Lifetime Achievement Award by the National Council of Behavioral Health and over 30 U.S. Military excellent medals as a civilian.

Kevin’s mantra is simple: “Life is a gift, that is why they call it the present. Cherish it always.”

For more information on Hines and his life story, visit his website.

