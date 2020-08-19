August/September Edition of the High Country Magazine Available Now!

Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:02 am

Our second High Country Magazine of the year is officially back from the printers and available in many locations around Watauga and Avery County.

This month’s cover story features a celebration of an incredible 174-year history of Chetola Resort in Blowing Rock.

Other stories inside for your reading pleasure include an in-depth look at the Blue Ridge Conservancy and its many land conservation and preservation projects that have been accomplished in their 10 years of existence and a feature on Blowing Rock native Steve Sudderth and his new book “Trails Through Time” which describes 500 years of history in Blowing Rock from 1400 to 1900.

The final two stories are features of local individuals. First up, Floyd “Dipper” Garrison talks about spending his Saturdays, rain or shine, for the last 25 years on the corner of Blowing Rock Road near Wendy’s holding signs and reminding everyone of the power of Jesus Christ. The other person featured is local artist Howard Murry whose popular artwork depicted many scenes in and around Valle Crucis.

Our August/September edition just so happens to be a special one near and dear to our hearts as it marks our 15th anniversary of the magazine. Pick one up now at the many stores and locations across the High Country!