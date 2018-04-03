Auction to Benefit Kari’s Home for Women set for April 13 at Boone United Methodist Church

Published Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 10:19 am

By Nathan Ham

Kari’s Home for Women, a Christ-centered ministry for women who are recovering from addiction, is hosting a live and silent auction on Friday, April 13 at Boone United Methodist Church.

The auction will take place from 5-8 p.m. and there will be live music, testimonies and some hors d’oeuvres to snack on. Tickets for the auction are $10.

Kari’s Home for Women, founded by John and Michelle Lundgren in May of 2015, is located on a peaceful, rural spot of land just outside of Boone. The home was created to provide a safe place for women over 18 to combat their drug or alcohol addictions through faith.

The six-month program uses the teachings of the Bible to help women heal spiritually, emotionally and physically. Kari’s Home for Women provides life skills training, female mentorship, group activities, encouragement, support and prayer. A small monthly fee and a medical deposit are requested to be part of the program.

The program not only strives to help women work through their personal problems to deal with their addiction issues, it also helps them learn and develop new skills that will help each of them find employment once they complete the program.

For more information on Kari’s Home for Women or the auction event on April 13, give them a call at 828-297-3030 or visit their website. Kari’s Home for Women is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization.

Boone United Methodist Church is located at 471 New Market Blvd. in Boone.

