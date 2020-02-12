Atlanta-based Artist Neill Prewitt to Present Exhibition “Tallscreens” in the King-Shivell Gallery at Lees-McRae College Feb. 13

Published Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 10:21 am

On Thursday, Feb. 13, Atlanta-based multimedia artist Neill Prewitt will present his work titled “Tallscreens” in the King-Shivell Gallery within the Cannon Student Center.

An opening reception for his work will begin at noon with an artist lecture following at 12:30 p.m.

Prewitt earned his Bachelor of Arts in English from North Carolina State University and his Master of Fine Arts at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He currently serves as a lecturer at the Ernest G. Welch School of Art and Design at Georgia State University.

Prewitt’s work will be available for viewing through March 15. All King-Shivell events are free and open to the public.

For more information, please contact King-Shivell Gallery Director Michael Iauch at [email protected].

