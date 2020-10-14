Ashe County Man Arrested Following Early Morning Shooting on Tuesday

Published Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 12:54 pm

Sheriff B. Phil Howell announces the arrest of a suspect in connection with a domestic-related shooting in the Laurel Springs area of Ashe County.

At approximately 1:30 A.M. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, Ashe County 911 Dispatch received a call from Ashe Memorial Hospital requesting assistance with a possible gunshot wound victim in their Emergency Department.

Sgt. Chris Green and Deputy Scott Milam, both of the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office, responded to Ashe Memorial Hospital wherein they met with the adult victim. The victim advised the deputies that they had driven themselves to the hospital after having been shot by the suspect during an argument at their home in the Peak Creek Community.

The suspect who is identified as James Ethan Dunnagan was subsequently detained without incident by deputies. Dunnagan was transported to the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office where he was interviewed by Special Victims Detective Jennifer DeSpain and charged.

Dunnagan, 21, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with a serious injury. A bond has not been set at this time.