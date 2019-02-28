Ashe Chamber Music Society Presents Cello and Piano Recital This Sunday

Published Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 12:35 pm

The Ashe County Arts Council and the Ashe Chamber Music Society will sponsor a Cello and Piano Recital on Sunday, March 3 at the Ashe Arts Center at 2:00 pm. Bair Shagdaron and Ellie Wee will perform.

The duo is on the faculty at the Hayes School of Music at Appalachian State University.

The program includes at Sonata for Cello and Piano by Back, Chopin’s Piano Sonata No.3 in B minor, Sonata No.2 in F Major by Brahms and Sonata for Cello and Piano OP.3 Introduction and Polonaise Brillante by Chopin.

In the fall of 2000, Dr. Bair Shagdaron joined the faculty of Appalachian State University and is now the Professor of Piano at the Hayes School of Music. Dr. Shagdaron continues to actively participate in the music world of today, including the world premiere of Edward Bullock’s Concerto for Piano and Orchestra. He has been guest artist for An Appalachian Summer Festival, and soloist with the Western Piedmont Symphony performing the Second Piano Concerto by Shostakovich.

Dr. Ellie H. Wee is Assistant Professor of Cello at Appalachian State University. She holds BM and MM degrees in cello performance from the New England Conservatory, a DMA from Arizona State University, and a MM degree in Historical Performance from Boston University. Born and raised in South Korea, Wee’s early musical education began on the piano at age four, adding cello at age ten. The second place winner at the Yookyung National Competition, she was a member of the Seoul Junior Philharmonic Orchestra before she came to study at the New England Conservatory.

Tickets are $16 adults and $5 students and may be purchased over the phone at 336-846-2787 or at the Ashe Arts Center.

