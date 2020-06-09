Artists Announced for Regional Benefit Performance Re-Energize Watauga: LIVE from the Appalachian Theatre on Saturday, June 20

The Harris Brothers

Reggie and Ryan Harris are a real brother duo born and raised in Western North Carolina where they were exposed to a wide variety of music from an early age. The Harris Brothers started playing string instruments and singing as small children and are part of a musical family that still gets together to play. They have been playing professionally as a duo for more than twenty years, showcasing their unique style. The intuitive nature of their interaction, in regard to both playing and singing, can only be achieved via the relationship between brothers. Reggie sings and plays guitar, banjo, and a kick-drum suitcase for percussion; Ryan sings and plays the bass.

The Jeff Little Trio

Jeff Little is an award winning musician from the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. He has not only been recognized as a critically acclaimed musician but also a true innovator in acoustic music. Jeff stays busy traveling the country performing concerts with an energy and dedication to his music that is evident at every show. Performances include The Smithsonian Institution, The National Folk Festival, American Piano Masters, Merlefest, and many festivals, performing arts centers and music venues throughout the U.S. In 2014 Jeff was inducted into the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame.

Todd Wright and Friends

Todd Wright, an Ambassador of Jazz for the Carolinas, joined the Hayes School of Music faculty at Appalachian State University in 1990. As Director of Jazz Studies, he has been responsible for directing instrumental and vocal jazz ensembles and oversees the course of study for the Jazz Certification Program. Wright was selected a winner of the Jazz Fellowship Award given by the North Carolina Arts Council, and in 2014 was nominated to represent Appalachian State University to receive the O. Max Gardner Award. He is an active jazz saxophonist and is president of North Carolinas’ High Country Jazz Society.