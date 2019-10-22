Artist Daniel Ambrose Creates New Painting to Support Crossnore School Program

Published Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 10:15 am

Florida artist Daniel Ambrose has created a new egg tempera painting, Abandoned Beauty, that features a wren resting on the window frame of an old school building in North Carolina for the Crossnore School and Children’s Home. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of this painting will benefit the institution’s Stepping Stones program.

Ambrose has supported the Crossnore School for more than a decade, by offering paintings for sale at the Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery. The Gallery specifically supports the school’s Stepping Stones program, which transitions students from foster care to successful independent living. Its major goal is to alter future outcomes for students who have experienced years of foster care – a particularly precarious and vulnerable time for teens and young adults – by extending a safety net that continues nurturing adult behavior, skills and responsibilities.

The Crossnore School was founded by Dr. Mary Martin Sloop and her husband, Dr. Eustace Sloop, on 85 acres in the Blue Ridge Mountains area in 1913, and has served children for more than 100 years. A sanctuary of hope and healing for children in need from North Carolina, the Crossnore School now includes three locations and its students are educated at Williams Academy, the oldest charter school in the state.

Ambrose works and teaches in egg tempera and oils, and is represented by galleries and museums along the East Coast. He is a member of the American Society of Marine Artists and is co-founder of the American Tonalist Society, which held its Inaugural Exhibition, Shades of Gray, at the historic Salmagundi Club in New York City in May 2019.

Many nonprofits offer paintings, limited edition prints and other works by professional artists to benefit their missions. Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery represents artists who want to take part in benefiting the children of Crossnore School & Children’s Home, a private non-profit 501(c)3 organization, which means all art purchases are tax-deductible. By purchasing a painting such as Abandoned Beauty, you support the Crossnore School and take home art you love.

To learn more about Daniel Ambrose and view his portfolio, visit www.DanielAmbrose.com. The Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery is located at 205 Johnson Lane, Crossnore, NC 28616. Email contact, Heidi Fisher, Fine Arts Gallery Manager, [email protected]. Phone: (828) 733-3144.

