April/May Edition of the High Country Magazine is Now Available

Published Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 2:12 pm

The first High Country Magazine of 2021 is now available for pickup in several locations across the High Country.

The lead story features details and personal stories from realtors highlighting some unprecedented times in the High Country real estate market. Homes valued at over $1 million have sold quicker than ever before and many homes have so many offers as soon as they hit the market that oftentimes sellers are getting several thousand dollars over their initial asking price. Realtors from Boone, Blowing Rock, Banner Elk, West Jefferson and Sparta all talk about their local markets in a time that they’ve never seen before. The story also includes a historical look back on some of the highs and lows of the real estate market over the last three decades.

Just a few real estate numbers to remember from 2020

Total 2020 home sales in Alleghany, Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties reached $1.596 billion, the most on record.

163 homes sold for over $1 million.

26 homes sold for over $2 million.

4 homes sold for over $3 million.

1,144 tracts of land sold for $110.3 million in 2020, the most on record.

In Watauga County, 1,426 homes sold for $596.16 million.

In Alleghany County, 176 homes sold for $41.12 million.

In Ashe County, 541 homes sold for $153.1 million.

In Avery County, 712 homes sold for $285.7 million.

Another story includes the life and career of Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Charles Hardin. From a Wendy’s store manager to now one of the most respected and recognized leaders in Blowing Rock, Hardin talks about his restaurant life traveling across the southeast and reaching his goal of returning to the High Country.

This magazine also features a fun take on restaurants that serve breakfast all day in the High Country, including stories from workers and owners of Troy’s Diner, Sunrise Grill and Boone Bagelry.

Beech Mountain is celebrating its 40th birthday this year and we’ve got a great story that talks about the early days of the town all the way up to celebration plans for the 40th year in 2021.

The final story of the magazine tells the story of a local COVID-19 patient and his long-term battle with the virus.