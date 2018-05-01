April Ends with Most Expensive National Gas Price Average Since 2014

Published Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 4:32 pm

Hitting $2.81, today’s national gas price average has reached the highest price per gallon since November 2014. Today’s national gas price average is 16-cents more expensive than last month and 43-cents more expensive that last year at this time. This year’s pump prices will not be reminiscent of 2014, but for motorists, filling-up is packing an unwanted punch to wallets.



“Motorists have been spoiled the past few years with inexpensive gas prices,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas spokesperson. “We expect prices to continue increasing, potentially another 10 cents, through Memorial Day and then will likely stabilize during the summer, with the understanding that if demand spikes, prices are likely to follow.”



Across the Carolinas, prices continue to rise as well. North Carolina’s average is currently $2.68, a two-cent increase on the week. South Carolina’s average is $2.57, a four-cent increase on the week.



Motorists in South Carolina (+48 cents) are paying nearly 50-cents more a gallon to fill-up compared to one year ago and are among the top 10 states with the largest year-over-year change. Notably, at this time last year, South Carolina carried the cheapest gas in the country. Fast-forward to today, the Palmetto state’s average is $2.57, which is the eighth cheapest in the country.

