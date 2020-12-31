AppHealthCare Vaccine Update for Watauga County December 31, 2020; 1575 Doses So Far

COVID-19 Vaccine Sign Up Form – Coming Soon!

Beginning next week, we are planning to add a vaccine sign up form on our website for anyone who is interested in receiving the vaccine, regardless of what phase they are in. This will act as a place for individuals to submit basic information and then when they are eligible to receive the vaccine, they will be able to schedule an appointment.

The vaccine will be offered free of charge to everyone whether or not you have health insurance. To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit our website here or NC DHHS’s website here.