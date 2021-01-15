AppHealthCare Statement on Governor’s Anticipated Announcement that will Open Up COVID-19 Vaccine to Those 65 Years or Older

Published Friday, January 15, 2021 at 9:43 am

Statement from AppHealthCare regarding the Governor’s anticipated announcement.

We are anticipating the Governor to make an announcement today that opens up COVID-19 vaccine to those individuals who are 65 years or older. We will follow the NC DHHS guidelines to align with this. If someone is 65 years or older and interested in receiving the vaccine, we request they fill out our interest form on our website – https://www.apphealthcare.com/covid-19-vaccinations/. If they are unable to complete the form online, they are welcome to call our Call Center open 7 days a week at (828) 795-1970 and a staff member will walk through the form over the phone. We don’t want the online form to be barrier to anyone expressing their interest in a vaccine and getting their name on the list. Also, we are experiencing high call volumes and encourage everyone to be patient as we get to your call. If you are unable to speak to a staff member right away, please leave a voicemail and we will return your call. If you would prefer to email us, you can do so at [email protected]. We are still only receiving limited quantities of vaccine so we ask for your patience as we use our Vaccine Interest Form to schedule additional people to get their vaccine. We will continue to do everything we can to ensure vaccine gets out to the community as quickly and efficiently as possible.