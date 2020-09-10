AppHealthCare Reports First Three Deaths Related to COVID-19 in Watauga County

Published Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 4:39 pm

AppHealthCare is reporting the first COVID-19 associated deaths in Watauga County.

There have been three deaths and all were residents of Glenbridge Health & Rehabilitation. These individuals died September 6-9 and upon review from the medical provider, the deaths have been attributed to COVID-19. The patients were in their 70s and 80s and had underlying medical conditions. To protect the family’s privacy, no further information will be released about these individuals.

Any additional COVID-19 attributed deaths for Watauga County will be reported on our website dashboard.

“We extend our deepest condolences, prayers, and sympathies to the families during this difficult time. Each life in our community is so valuable and we share in sadness about this loss,” stated Jennifer Greene, Health Director, AppHealthCare.

We are continuing to closely monitor and respond to the ongoing outbreak at Glenbridge Health & Rehabilitation. We continue to partner with them to provide public health recommendations and guidance for implementing infection control practices, conducting regular testing, and putting isolation protocols in place for those who are positive and quarantine for close contacts.

We continue to encourage the community to take preventive measures and follow the 3Ws to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.